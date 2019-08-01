Offaly Kombucha producer set to exhibit at major festival in Dublin

An Offaly company is set to exhibit at a major festival in Dublin at the end of September.

Ko Kombucha, a kombucha range made in Aghaboy, Co. Offaly, will be exhibiting at Vitality this September. Vitality is a festival and celebration of natural health, wellbeing and fitness taking place in the RDS Dublin Saturday and Sunday, September 28 and 29.

Kombucha is a fermented drink made from a culture known as scoby and sweetened tea.

Vitality will bring together leading Irish and international experts in natural health, nutrition, wellbeing, fitness, and sustainability, including Ko Kombucha from Offaly.

Speaking at the launch of Vitality, Alan McGrath of Health Stores Ireland, who are behind the event, said: “Vitality 2019 is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the natural health industry in Ireland and bring the collective wealth of knowledge of our health stores to a wider audience. We’re delighted to have health store representatives from Offaly and all over Ireland at Vitality. Over the two days we’ll also have a jam-packed schedule of talks by leading Irish and international experts, cooking demonstrations, yoga and mindfulness classes across four stages.

“The health stores industry is worth over €98million to the Irish economy per annum at retail level alone. This highlights the huge importance of the health stores industry to the Irish economy. Health stores are a staple of main streets throughout Ireland and contribute significantly to the local economy of towns in Offaly. For many people, they’re a source of much-needed food supplements like vitamins and minerals; a one-stop-shop for finding out how to live a more sustainable life which will benefit their health and the planet, as well as being independent, family-run businesses helping to keep small-town Ireland alive.”

Details of the Vitality 2019 line-up were announced at a photocall in the Iveagh Garden Hotel.

Headlining this year’s event will be:

Holly White, vegan food blogger, cookbook author and fashion stylist; who will be speaking on the Cookery Stage;

Alison Canavan, wellbeing coach, author and motivational speaker, headlining the Vitality stage, will be delivering coaching clinics on mindfulness and meditation;

Horticultural therapist and author Fiann Ó'Nualláin, speaking on the Sustainability Stage; and

Paul Byrne, fitness expert, charity activist and founder of BodyByrne, who will be leading the charge at the Fitness Stage, where there will be a range of classes taking place over the weekend from family-friendly yoga to strength and mobility.

Commenting further, Alan McGrath, “We understand how hard it can be to adapt to a healthier diet or begin a new fitness regime, especially for busy parents juggling work and family life. At Vitality, we’ll have practical talks and introductory classes for people who have never set foot in a yoga studio before, to in-depth discussions on the latest in nutritional therapy and strength and conditioning.

“For visitors, Vitality will give them the kick-start they need to revitalise their life. From energising yoga, mindfulness and mobility classes, to practical advice on how to nourish your body with natural, organic, plant-based foods, and over 100 health stores exhibiting, we’ll have something for everyone at Vitality 2019!"

Also speaking at the launch was Vitality Ambassador Holly White, who said: “I’m delighted to be involved in Vitality 2019. These days, we all know the importance of eating healthily and maintaining wellbeing, but often people simply don’t know where to turn to or what information to trust when trying to make positive changes to their daily routines.

“Over the two days at Vitality, I and a host of Irish and international experts will be empowering attendees with the practical knowledge they need to live a happier, healthier, and more sustainable life.”

Also participating in Vitality 2019 will be:

Leading nutrition expert and pioneer in the development of nutritional therapy, Dr Patrick Holford;

Chef and cookbook author Oliver McCabe; and

The UK’s leading nutritionist specialising in women’s health, Dr. Marilyn Glenville, with many more speakers to be announced in the coming weeks.

Weekend and day tickets from €8 are on sale now by clicking here