Michael D Higgins hails 'historic' Open win for Shane Lowry

President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins, has paid tribute to Shane Lowry after the Offaly man claimed the 148th Open title by six shots at Royal Portrush on Sunday.

“May I congratulate Shane Lowry on his outstanding success in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush today. This victory was not only a great personal achievement but an historic win," the President said.

"His triumph today, on a magnificent course and buoyed by a vociferous crowd, means he has joined Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy as the fifth Irish winner of the Open."

"His success today will have brought pride and joy not only to sports fans around Ireland but to the Irish everywhere, and as President of Ireland I want to congratulate Shane on his achievement and on being such a positive role model both on the course and off," President Higgins concluded.