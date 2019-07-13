Met Éireann 'very warm' weather forecast this weekend

Met Éireann very warm weather this weekend with temperatures hitting 25 degrees on Sunday in places.

But make the most of it because a change to more unsettled weather is on the way next week.

In its weekend, forecast Met Éireann says the chances of sunburn are high and the pollen index is also high.

Met Éireann says Saturday will brighten up gradually, with sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures 17 to 23 Celsius, coolest on the Ulster coast, in light to moderate northwesterly breezes.

Saturday night will remain dry, with mostly clear skies. A little cooler than recent nights, with minimum temperatures of 7 to 11 Celsius. A few mist patches may form towards dawn, in light north to northeast or variable breezes. more below tweet.

Sunday will be the better day with dry and mostly sunny weather, with just a little patchy fair weather cloud. Met Éireann says it will be very warm in most areas, with maximum temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees, but a little cooler on eastern and northern coasts, with light east to northeast or variable breezes.

Sunday night will stay dry countrywide with good clear spells. A few shallow mist and fog patches may form in the light east to southeast or variable breezes. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Met Éireann says Monday will be another warm day with highs of 20 to 23 degrees Celsius in light to moderate southerly breezes. Many places will be dry for much of the day with a mix of cloudy and sunny intervals, but a few light showers will likely break out as the day goes on. Monday night will see variable cloud amounts and clear spells with patchy rain moving in off the Atlantic. A mild night with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

The forecast begins to change after Monday. more below tweet.

Met Éireann says Tuesday will feature sunny spells and scattered showers, some possibly heavy. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Showers becoming more isolated on Tuesday night. Mild again with lows of 12 to 14 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be a breezier than lately with thickening cloud and showers or longer spells of rain extending from the Atlantic. Rain may turn persistent and locally heavy in western parts of the country for a time, before clearing eastwards to showers later. Moderate southerly winds will increase fresh to strong and gusty for a time, particularly near the Atlantic seaboard. Top temperatures 17 to 19 degrees.

Thursday features showery conditions, with a risk of thunder in the west and north. Maxima in the mid to high teens.

Met Éireann says Friday and next weekend is expected to see low pressure bringing mixed and unsettled conditions seem most likely at present.