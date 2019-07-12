Weekend weather forecast from Met Éireann

Met Éireann is predicting largely sunny weather this weekend, July 13/14.

Saturday will be dry across the bulk of the country with a mix of cloud and sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees with mostly light northerly breezes, warmest in southern counties.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.

Sunday will be warm and dry with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees and mainly easterly breezes. The south of the country will enjoy the warmest of the weather.

Beyond that, Monday will be warm also with highest temperatures of 21 to 25 degrees. Much of the day will be dry.

However, the national forecaster says a change is on the way as early as Monday evening with showers or longer spells of rain move up from the south.