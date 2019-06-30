Weather forecast for Ireland for today from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for today for Ireland from Met Eireann is for a good deal of cloud around at first today with some scattered outbreaks of rain.

However it will brighten up later in the afternoon with sunny spells and just a few well scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh West to Southwesterly breezes but winds strong along Northern and Western coasts.

Sunday night will be mainly dry in the South and East with clear spells but scattered showers will continue elsewhere with cloud and patchy rain getting into Ulster later. Lowest temperatures 10 to 12 degrees in moderate to fresh Westerly winds, stronger near Western and Northern coasts.

The weather forecast for Monday morning will is for showers especially to the North and East. It will brighten up for the afternoon with sunny spells and most places becoming dry. Highest temperatures 15 to 21 degrees. Moderate to fresh, locally strong, Northwest winds will gradually ease.