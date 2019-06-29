Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend

The weather forecast for the weekend is heavy thunderstorms with hail on Saturday with temperatures to reach 24 degrees in places but there will also be plenty of dry and settled weather.

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann states that thunderstorms will affect parts of the east and southeast this morning bringing sudden downpours, gusty winds and hail. A Status Orange Weather Warning is in place for much of the country. Read more here. There will be hazardous driving conditions are likely in areas affected. Largely dry elsewhere with hazy sunny spells developing and just isolated showers. Showers in the east clearing this afternoon with good sunny spells breaking through but further showers will push in to affect parts of the southwest and west. Another warm day with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees in moderate southerly breezes.

It will be breezy on Saturday night with clear spells and a few showers, these mainly affecting the west and northwest. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in fresh southwest winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday is for the weather to be bright and breezy on Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in moderate to fresh westerly winds.

Our chart shows forecast Precipitation and Pressure in 6 hour intervals.https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/2jHkQw0LDz — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 29, 2019

There will be scattered showers in the north on Sunday night but it will be mainly dry elsewhere. Lowest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in moderate westerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday is for sunny spells and isolated showers in light northwest winds. Highest temperatures 16 to 20 degrees. Mainly dry overnight with light breezes. Lows of 8 to 11 degrees.