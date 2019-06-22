The weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow from Met Eireann is for heavy rain at times with thundery downpours in places.

A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is currently in place for 14 counties. SEE MORE DETAILS HERE

The weather forecast for Ireland states that it will be mostly cloudy on Sunday with showery outbreaks of rain extending northwards during the course of the day, reaching Ulster by around lunchtime. The rain will be heavy at times with the risk of thundery downpours in the evening. Top temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees generally but reaching 17 to 20 degrees in north Ulster. Winds will be moderate to fresh, easterly in direction.

On Sunday night, there will be heavy and thundery outbreaks of rain, with a risk of spot flooding. The rain will largely clear northwards overnight. Mild and humid with lows of 10 to 13 degrees in light variable breezes.

The weather forecast for Monday states that any rain in northern areas will soon clear. Scattered showers will develop through the day and some will be heavy and thundery. But there will be some sunny spells too. Afternoon highs of 18 to 21 degrees in light variable breezes. Mainly dry Monday night. Northeasterly breezes with be light allow patches of mist and fog to form. Humid overnight with lows of 10 to 14 degrees.