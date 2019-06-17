Gardaí seize 'dangerously defective' car with no tax, insurance or NCT
This car was a mess under the hood
This car was stopped by the Naas Roads Policing Unit over the weekend and when they popped the hood, the Naas Roads Policing officers were stunned to see that many of the car's parts were defective.
It is understood that the car also had no tax, insurance nor an NCT and that it was spotted driving 'as dangerously defective as you can get.'
The car was seized and court proceedings will follow for the driver.
“Now this is what you call a mess” this car had everything wrong that’s known to mankind!!— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 16, 2019
Naas RPU stopped car, no tax/ insurance / NCT / as dangerously defective as you can get, and it was driving!
Car (or what’s described as a car) seized & proceeding to follow. pic.twitter.com/JnAYQADOQA
