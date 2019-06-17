Midlands' motorist fined for where they parked while getting bag of chips

Offaly Express Reporter

Reporter:

Offaly Express Reporter

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

Expensive bag of chips: BMW driver in Longford who popped into Supermac's fined for parking in disabled bay

A bag of chips in Supermac's turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver in the Midlands.

Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford town over the weekend. A fine was issued.

The Garda’s Operation Enable monitors parking in Disabled parking bays.