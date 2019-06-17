Midlands' motorist fined for where they parked while getting bag of chips
Expensive bag of chips: BMW driver in Longford who popped into Supermac's fined for parking in disabled bay
A bag of chips in Supermac's turned out to be an expensive one for this BMW driver in the Midlands.
Longford Roads Policing Unit observed this car parked in a disabled bay without a permit on Main Street, Longford town over the weekend. A fine was issued.
The Garda’s Operation Enable monitors parking in Disabled parking bays.
“Expensive bags of chips”— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) June 15, 2019
Longford Roads Policing Unit discovered observed this car parked in Disabled bay without permit on Main St Longford Town on last evening. FCPN issued
#operationenable pic.twitter.com/AeOFHwNLCe
