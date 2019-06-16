People in Ireland show support for Hong Kong protesters

Over 40 people from Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Ireland, Germany and Lithuania gathered at the General Post Office in Dublin today, protesting against the controversial China Extradition Bill.

The bill, if passed, would allow alleged criminal suspects to be transferred to other juridical systems, including mainland China which has a poor human rights record and questionable rule of law. It has been suspended but not withdrawn by the Hong Kong administration.

The protesters expressed fears about the Extradition Bill.

“Once the bill is passed, people who hold opinions against the government may be suppressed or even extradited to China."