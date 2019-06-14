Midlands to host Ireland's only musicians-only car boot sale

Local paramedic Bruce McCormack has set up the Midlands Music Market, billed as Ireland's only musicians-only car boot sale.

The keen musician says: "It's for anyone with any involvement in music. Every musician in the country has a shed or underneath the stairs full with gear they don't use and it's an opportunity for them to sell it on or trade it."

He says he's been getting "positive vibes" from those in the industry as he gears up for the event on Tuesday, July 30 in Kilbeggan.

The event will take place at the American Green Barn opposite Kilbeggan Racecourse from 5pm to 9pm on the day. Admission is €5.

It's an opportunity to buy, sell, trade and chat with others in the business.

It will feature new, used and vintage musical instruments and equipment. Those wishing to attend can set-up their stalls between 1pm and 4pm.

A 3' x 3' table space costs €10, a car or small van will cost €20, large van €30 and a truck €40.

Spaces must be booked in advance and you can do so by contacting Bruce on 0871215553 or Tom on 0878747477.

You can find out more on the Midlands Music Market Facebook page.