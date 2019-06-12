Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Met Eireann for Ireland for the coming days is for it to stay unsettled and relatively cool until the weekend but then temperatures will gradually return to normal next week.

The weather forecast for Thursday is for a dull and damp start for parts of the midlands, east and south with patchy rain. But the rain will clear eastwards through the morning and it will become gradually brighter. Mainly dry and bright in the west and northwest with bright or sunny spells. A few showers will develop here through the afternoon. Cool with highest temperatures of 11 to 16 degrees in mostly moderate north to northwesterly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday night will be mostly dry with some clear spells and just a few showers affecting coastal areas at first. However, towards morning showery rain will start to push into the southwest and there will be scattered showers elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 3 to 8 degrees, coolest in the east and north. Light to moderate northwest winds will back further west to southwest and fall off light with some mist patches forming.

The weather forecast for Friday is for showery rain in the southwest that will spread northeastwards bringing mostly dull or cloudy conditions to the south and southeast but some brighter conditions are likely in the northwest but there is the risk of a few heavy showers feeding in from the Atlantic. Winds will be light variable or south to southwesterly but along south and east coasts southerly winds will increase moderate to fresh. Top temperatures will reach 12 to 15 degrees, coolest in the southwest and south.

According to Met Eireann, on Friday night showery rain will continue to affect the south, midlands and east but somewhat drier in the northwest with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures will fall to around 3 to 6 degrees in the west and southwest as rain clears but remain around 7 to 10 degrees. Winds will be light variable but fresh or occasionally strong near southern and eastern coastal fringes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday states that a low pressure system will continue to be close by off the northwest coast with overnight showery rain in the east and north clearing northwards and scattered showers elsewhere and some showers could be heavy, especially in the west and northwest. Top temperatures will still be below average and around 13 to 16 degrees in light to moderate west to southwesterly breezes.

The weather forecast for Sunday for Ireland from Met Eireann will see the low pressure system tracking towards Ireland brining scattered showers with it. Over the west and north showers are likely to be more frequent and heavy with the risk of thundery downpours. Top tempertures will edge a degree higher and reach 14 to 17 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds, but fresh near coasts and in and around showers.