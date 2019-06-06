Garda appeal for schoolgirl (15) missing for 3 days

Gardaí are seeking the public's help in tracing the whereabouts of Nadine Walsh, 15 years old, who is missing from the Mountjoy area since Monday.

Nadine is described as being 5'5, slim with brown eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket, wine trousers and black runners.

Anyone with information on Nadine’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 6668600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station