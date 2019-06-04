Avoid the Mind Monsters –mental health advice for young people during exams

As students face into the Leaving Cert and other exams the HSE has launched a new phase of the Mind Monsters mental health campaign for young people,

The HSE says Mind Monsters aims to help adolescents and young adults through tough times, and give them support on how to look after their mental health.

By focussing on things that are known to cause stress and anxiety for your people, the campaign's organisers say it highlights the benefits of taking regular study breaks, getting enough sleep, spending less time on devices and sharing a problem with someone you trust can have on your mental health.

The campaign encourages people to go to the website YourMentalHealth.ie The HSE says it provides personalised support options through a search tool that generates information on online resources, telephone and face-to-face services relevant to a wide range of mental health issues including depression, anxiety and stress.

A new publicity campaign is underway to promote the resource.