WEATHER WARNING: Status Yellow weather warning for 11 counties from Met Eireann

A Status Yellow rainfall warning issued by Met Eireann for 11 counties.

The other counties covered by the warning are Dublin, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Wicklow, Westmeath, Meath, Cavan and Monaghan.

The national forecaster warns of heavy rain today and overnight with 30 to 35 mm expected.

The warning is valid from Tuesday, June 4 at 7am until Wednesday, June 5 at 6am.