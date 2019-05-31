Weather forecast for Women's Mini Marathon in Dublin

The weather forecast for the VHI Women's Mini Marathon is for an unsettled day in Dublin with sunshine and showers so be prepared.

According to Met Eireann, rain will gradually give way to sunshine and showers during Sunday morning and early afternoon. Some of the showers will be heavy.

Thankfully for those taking part, it will be less humid with highest temperatures of around 14 to 18 degrees with fresh, gusty west to southwest winds.

Good luck to everyone taking part on Sunday in The Vhi Women's Mini Marathon which is the largest women's event of its kind in the world.