This week's RTÉ Late Late show guests revealed

It’s a family affair on the final Late Late Show of the season as the billionaire Collison brothers, the Healy-Raes and the Brennan family join Ryan Tubridy tomorrow night.

Brothers Patrick and John Collison conquered Silicon Valley, having built their online payments software firm Stripe from a few lines of code to a company that’s now worth $22 billion. They’ll be chatting about how they did it, the influence of their parents on their success and why it’s important to them that Ireland remains a major fixture in their empire.

At last week’s local elections, the next generation of the Healy-Rae clan topped the polls, winning three seats on Kerry County Council and further strengthening the family’s dominance of the political scene in The Kingdom. Michael Healy-Rae, Danny Healy-Rae, Johnny Healy-Rae, Maura Healy-Rae and Jackie Healy-Rae Jr will be in studio to discuss the modern political dynasty started by Jackie Healy-Rae and why the family political machine is so successful.

The Late Late Show will celebrate the life of the late Laura Brennan on Friday night. The Clare woman made a huge impact when she appeared on the show in April last year to tell her story of being diagnosed with terminal cervical cancer and to raise awareness of the HPV vaccine. Her campaign helped generate a surge in the take up of the vaccine. On Friday night, Laura’s family – mum Bernie, dad Larry and brothers Colin, Fergal and Kevin – will join Ryan to talk about their loss and the impact that Laura had on those who loved her and on the country.

Oliver Callan swings by to give us his take on the week in politics and his recent dinner date with members of the Royal family.

The winner of the Ireland’s Favourite Folk Song competition will also be revealed and Luka Bloom will be performing the winning tune. Plus music from The Waterboys, and one lucky member of the studio audience will be going home with a brand new Renault.

Only on the final Late Late Show of the season, Friday, May 31 at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.