One man arrested after shooting incident in Limerick

Gardaí have arrested a man following a shooting incident in Limerick on Thursday.

At approximately 6.15pm a shot was fired during an incident in the front garden of a house on Hyde Road, Limerick. It’s understood a number of people were in the garden at the time of the incident. No one was injured.

In a follow up search operation, Gardaí arrested a man in his mid 20s near the scene a short time later. He is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under Section 30, Offences against the State Act, 1939.

The scene was preserved overnight for technical examination and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station 061-214340 or the Garda confidential Line 1800 666 111.