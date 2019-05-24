Tonight's Late Late Show guests revealed

Irish tenor and actor Colm CT Wilkinson leads a Late Late Show line up including author and influencer Roz Purcell, former Ireland player Jonathan Walters, and the results of the RTÉ/TG4 Exit Poll.

Having carved out an impressive path in the musical theatre world, Colm CT Wilkinson performed everywhere from Broadway to the West End, as well as representing Ireland in the 1978 Eurovision Song Contest. Following 30 years in Toronto, Colm is back on home soil and joins host Ryan Tubridy to take a look back at his glistening career, as well as treating us to a song.

After weeks of canvassing and debate, the RTÉ/TG4 Exit Poll results will be announced live in studio following the close of polls by David McCullagh and Páidí Ó Lionaird, reflecting the nationwide voting patterns in the referendum and European and Local Elections.

Author and influencer Roz Purcell spent years basing her self-worth on how much she weighed, but it took her sister Rachel to be diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukaemia for her outlook to change. Roz and Rachel join Ryan to discuss the events that led to this realisation and why life is for living and not just about a number on the scales.

Following his retirement from club and international football back in March, former Ireland player Jonathan Walters joins Ryan to chat about how the death of his mother at a young age had such an influence on his career, and what his plans for the future are.

Inter-county referee David Gough is the only openly gay referee working with the GAA, and David joins Ryan to discuss what it was like to come out in the sporting world, and what is being done to improve LGBTQ+ education among the wider GAA community.

In August 2012, Shane Grogan enjoyed a day out at the Galway Races, before an unprovoked attack irrevocably changed his life. Shane’s father Joe Grogan joins Ryan to tell the story of what happened to Shane that night, and to urge people to think before they fight.

Music will be from The Coronas and Ryan will be chatting with Danny from the band about their new single and upcoming tour of Ireland.

Only on The Late Late Show, RTÉ One, Friday, May 24th at 9.35pm