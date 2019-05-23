BREAKING NEWS: Two men arrested following armed robbery at post office

Gardaí have arrested two men in their 30s in relation to a robbery at a post office in Little Island, Co Cork that occurred this morning at approximately 9.30am.

Both suspects were arrested in the Glanmire area of Co. Cork at approximately 2.30pm.

They are currently detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939 in Mayfield and Gurranabraher Garda Stations.

This morning two men armed with what is believed to be a handgun and an iron bar entered the post office, threatened staff and left the scene with a small sum of cash. No staff member was injured during the incident.

The two men were left the scene in a black 05 C car which has damage on either side.

Witnesses are asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021-452200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.