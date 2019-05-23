Offaly community to host unique Bio Blitz event next week

Geashill Tidy Towns are hosting a Bioblitz, an event involving the recording of as many species as possible in 24 hours from noon to noon on Wednesday, May 29 to Thursday, May 30.

"Join us as we record as many birds, plants, insects and mammals as possible in 24 hours. We also have lots of events for you to choose from and are lucky to have some of the most interesting and knowledgeable people in their fields available to us right here in Geashill and all the walks and talks are well worth attending," organisers said.

On Wednesday May 29 – all events start at the Old School House at the Green

John Feehan leads a Guided Biodiversity Walk at 5pm.

There is an opportunity to join Declan Manley and discover how Bird Ringing is carried out from 6-9pm.

8.30pm - A dusk chorus walk takes place in the Glebe with Richard Jack at 8.30pm while a bat walk and talk by Alison Delaney takes place at 9.30pm.

There are more events being organised on an ongoing basis. The Old School will be open from 12pm on May 29 and will have displays of work by children of Geashill NS as well as beautiful photos of birds, butterflies, plants and more.

All are welcome to come along.