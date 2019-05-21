Local company present cheque to North Offaly Community Development Network

Edenderry-based meat processors, Rosderra Meats, has made a presentation to the North Offaly Community Development Network.

Rosderra made the contribution to Offaly Community Development Network CLG, Daingean for their services for older people.

The North Offaly Community Development Network (NOCDN) provides meals-on-wheels, home visiting, home and garden maintenance, personal alarms and smoke alarms to older people throughout the North Offaly area.

Presenting the cheque to NOCDN manager Fergus McDonnell were John O’Connor, Environmental manager with Rosderra and Niall Slevin, Health and Safety Manager.