Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days says it will be mild for a time, but a spell of rain during Friday will be followed by cooler and more showery conditions.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann says that mist and fog will lift from most areas on Thursday morning but will linger throughout the day in some southern and western coastal areas. Patchy rain will edge in across parts of the northwest but it will be largely dry elsewhere across the country with sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures will range 13 to 17 degrees in moderate south to southwest breezes, but increasing strong along the northwest coast.

Thursday night will be mild and mainly dry. However, cloud with thicken overnight and rain will develop in the west by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 9 degrees with southerly breezes freshening.

The weather forecast for Friday says that morning rain will move eastwards across the country. It will be followed by cooler weather in the afternoon with sunshine and a few showers. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh southerly winds veering westerly as the rain clears. Friday night will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells and with frost developing in places. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 2 degrees.

The weather will be dry in most areas with sunny spells on Saturday but Met Eireann says that there'll be a few showers in parts of Connacht and Ulster. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate west to northwest breezes. Saturday night will be cold with clear spells and with frost developing. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees.

Sunday will continue dry in most areas with good sunny spells over the southern half of the country. It will be cloudier further north with showery rain developing in northern parts of Ulster and Connacht. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees with moderate westerly breezes. On Sunday night, ground frost is likely in places, especially over the southern half of the country.

The early days of next week will be dominated by high pressure. So it will be mainly dry with sunny spells. Day time temperatures will range between 10 and 13 degrees. The nights will be cold with frost developing.