Offaly man to re-appear in court in Kenya on visa charge

An Offaly man is to re-appear in court in Kenya this week facing a charge relating to an alleged visa breach in the Africa country.

Tullamore native Rory Bracken had been preaching in the African country with the Testify World Ministries group and had performed ceremonies and healings, attracting thousands of followers and spectators.

He was thrown in prison in February and first appeared in court on Thursday, March 7.

ABOVE: Mr Bracken performing a healing ceremony

It's understood the prosecution brought one witness, an immigration official, but appealed to the judge for a week's grace to acquire a statement from a second witness.

The case, which has attracted national media attention in Kenya and it is set to come before the courts again this week where Rory is expected to learn his fate.

The Tullamore native claims that he was sent to prison due to a "false charge of breaking a visa" and his lawyers are "confident" he will be vindicated in court.

He also believes a number of individuals have a "vendetta" against him and resent him preaching in Africa.

Last week he described the "inhumane" conditions he experienced having spent 22 days in jail in Kenya.

Rory says that now having seen the conditions of the prison, he will "stand and fight" for the rights of criminals, "especially if I receive compensation."

Rory is a former CBS Tullamore student who has spent many years preaching in Africa, as well as Pakistan. He is married to a woman in Uganda and claims that if he is unsuccessful in court and deportation is ordered, he will be fighting to be deported to Uganda.

He is due to appear in court facing visa-related charges this week.