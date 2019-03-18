Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming days says it will be mild for a time, but a spell of rain during Friday will be followed by cooler and more showery conditions.

The weather forecast for Tuesday says that the day will start cloudy, misty and rather damp with patchy rain and drizzle. However, it will turn mostly dry in the afternoon with some sunny spells developing. Mild, with highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in moderate southwest breezes. Some dry clear spells on Tuesday night, but some patches of mist and drizzle scattered about also. Mild, with lowest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

The weather forecast for Wednesday from Met Eireann says it will be dull or cloudy but some bright spells will break through and it will be mostly dry but some patchy rain or drizzle will occur at times, especially in the west and northwest. It will be rather mild with top temperatures reaching 13 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwesterly breezes. Mild and misty overnight, with patches of drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures 8 to 10 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Thursday will be a similar day and mainly dull with some bright or sunny spells. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and north and it will be mostly dry in the east with just patchy drizzle. Top temperatures will reach 11 to 15 degrees in a light to moderate southwesterly breeze. It will continue mild overnight, with lows of 7 to 9 degrees. Some patches of mist and drizzle, but dry much of the time.

The weather is set to change on Friday. According to Met Eireann, it will be a wet and windy day with a spell of rain becoming persistent before clearing later on Friday evening eastwards. Top temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees. It will turn cold on Friday night as rain clears eastwards and winds ease. Lowest temperatures around 1 to 3 degrees with some frost in places.

It will turn cooler and brighter on Saturday with scattered showers, some heavy and the risk of hail. Top temperatures around 7 to 9 degrees. Turning cold overnight, with frost expected and risk of some icy patches.

It will be somewhat drier and less showery on Sunday with bright or sunny spells and a few showers in the north. Moderate to fresh southwest to westerly breezes and top temperatures of 8 to 10 degrees.