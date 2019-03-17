Weather forecast from Met Eireann for the coming week - there's another change in the weather ahead

The weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann is for an improvement in the weather. As high pressure builds, a lot of dry and calm weather is expected into the coming week. Mild from Tuesday through to Friday.

The weather forecast is for it to be rather cloudy on Monday with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle but good dry periods too. Highs of 8 to 10 degrees in moderate westerly breezes.

Mostly dry under broken cloud on Monday night with some frost locally also. Lows of 1 to 6 degrees, in light west to southwest breezes. Later in the night patchy drizzle and mist will move in across Atlantic counties, mainly near coasts.

The weather forecast for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for another mostly cloudy day with patchy rain, but overall a good deal of dry weather with the best of any sunny spells in the east. Milder than recent days with highs of 10 to 14 degrees degrees, in mostly moderate southwest winds. Largely dry overnight with just light breezes and minimum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Generally dry on Wednesday with some sunny spells and light southwest breezes. It will be duller though across Atlantic counties with the odd spot of drizzle. Pleasantly mild with highs of 11 to 16 degrees, best values across the west midlands.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann is for some patchy rain across the west and northwest where it will be rather cloudy, otherwise a lot of dry weather across the country with some brighter spells. Highs of 11 to 15 degrees degrees, in no more than moderate westerly breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be breezier day in fresh and gusty southwest winds. A few well scattered showers are likely but overall dry with some sunny spells. Highs of 11 to 14 degrees.