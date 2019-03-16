Weather forecast for St Patrick's Day - Sunny spells and showers in the forecast

The weather forecast from Met Eireann for St Patrick's Day says it will be a rather cold day with bright or sunny spells and a few scattered showers.

The showers will become more widespread in the afternoon with a few turning heavy especially in parts of Connacht and Munster. Highest temperatures will be between 7 and 9 degrees in moderate to fresh west to northwest winds but winds increasing strong and gusty at times in any heavy showers.

Showers will retreat to Atlantic coastal areas on Sunday night and good clear spells will develop. Later cloud will increase again in the west with some light rain there by dawn. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in light or moderate westerly winds.