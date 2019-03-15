The weather forecast for St Patrick's weekend from Met Eireann is for heavy rain and strong winds on Saturday morning with St Patrick's Day set to be a cold and blustery day with showers.

The weather forecast from Met Eireann is that snow over Ulster will begin to fall back into rain on Saturday morning. Very wet and blustery across much of the country with spells of heavy rain and strong and gusty southwest to west winds. A Status Yellow Rainfall Warning is in place for much of the country until noon.

The rain will ease in the afternoon with a clearance to sunshine and blustery showers following, some with hail and thunder. Colder air will feed southeastwards across the country during the day with afternoon maxima ranging from 3 or 4 degrees in the northwest to 11 or 12 degrees in the southeast.

Cold and breezy on Saturday night with clear spells and scattered showers, some wintry with hail and thunder possible near Atlantic coasts. Fresh to strong west or northwest breezes. Minimum temperatures -1 to +3 degrees.

The current weather forecast from Met Eireann says that St Patrick's Day looks set to be a cold and blustery day with sunny spells and passing showers, some with hail and thunder. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees in fresh and gusty west to northwest winds. Showers will retreat to Atlantic coastal areas on Sunday night with good clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 4 degrees.

It is expected to be a rather cloudy day on Monday with scattered patches of light rain or drizzle. Highest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate westerly winds. Staying mostly cloudy overnight with a few spots of rain or drizzle. Lows of 4 to 7 degrees.