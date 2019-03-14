Weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann - Snow in the forecast for the weekend

The weather forecast for the coming days is for cold and unsettled weather, with a risk of wintry precipitation, especially in the north and northwest and also some frost.

The weather forecast for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to be rather breezy to begin with bright spells and just scattered showers, most of them in the north and northwest. However, it will remain dull and misty with further rain and drizzle in the southwest. Maximum temperatures 7 to 11 degrees. The gusty westerly winds will gradually moderate through the day. Rain will become more widespread again by early tomorrow night.

Outbreaks of rain will become widespread, with some heavy falls and a risk of spot flooding on Friday night, especially in parts of Munster. Rain will turn to sleet and snow in parts of north Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, with temperatures there falling close to freezing, but air temperatures elsewhere will range 2 to 6 degrees, highest in the south and southwest. Winds mostly light to moderate overland, variable in direction, but strong southwest winds will develop along Munster and south Leinster coasts.

The weather forecast for Saturday from Met Eireann says that there will be rain in the early morning, heavy in places, with falls of sleet and snow in some northern and northwestern areas. It will brighten up gradually from the northwest during the morning and early afternoon, with scattered showers following. However, it will turn much colder everywhere and some of the showers will turn wintry, especially in the north and west, but in other parts also, with hail, sleet and a risk of snow. There is also a risk of thunder. Maximum afternoon temperatures 2 to 5 degrees in the north and northwest, 6 to 9 degrees elsewhere. Winds mostly moderate northwesterly. Saturday night will be dry in many areas, but there will be further wintry showers, mainly in west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Very cold, with widespread frost and a risk of icy stretches. Minimum temperatures -2 to +2 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, St Patrick's Day will be a cold, breezy day, with sunny spells and scattered showers. Maximum temperatures 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh northwesterly winds. Sunday night will be mainly dry, but cold, with a slight frost. Min. 1 to 4 C.