Fianna Fail leader impressed by Offaly students at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin TD was impressed by a group of Offaly students after meeting them at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition last week.

The former government minister was pictured with Siobhán Greene, Michelle Gorman and Meadhbh O’Brien from Tullamore College at the Exhibition.

The girls impressed Martin and the judges with their project, 'An investigation of the effect of compostable single-use coffee cups on compost formation as an indication of their impact on our environment.'