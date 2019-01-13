WEATHER FORECAST: Met Eireann forecasting partner predicting colder weather on the way this week

Met Eireann's forecasting partner, the UK Met Office, is forecasting that colder arctic air is on the way later this week.

The latest Met Office forecast shows that colder weather will spread across the country on Wednesday and will see temperatures drop form the milder conditions that have dominated the weather for much of December and the start of January. Night time temperatures are expected to drop to as low as -3 degrees in places.