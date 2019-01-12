Tonight's Ray D'Arcy Show guests revealed

Celebrating 25 years in show business, Australian 90s pop legend Peter Andre will be chatting to Ray about his life and career on Saturday night's Ray D'Arcy Show.

He'll talk about the highs and lows of the music industry, love, family and the enduring appeal of Mysterious Girl.

Straight-talking weight loss expert Dr Eva Orsmond will join Ray to talk about her new book which aims to help people take control of their Type 2 diabetes. She'll also update viewers on her 'health hotel' project in Portugal and how she's ready for an exciting new chapter in her life.

Award-winning writer Emilie Pine joins Ray to talk about Notes to Self, an open and honest personal story which breaks the silence around topics from infertility and sexual violence to menstruation and menopause.

Comedian David McSavage joins Ray to talk about his new live show, National Treasure, and working with George Clooney on his upcoming mini-series Catch-22.

And Ray is joined by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra who will perform some of ABBA's greatest hits including, Mamma Mia and Dancing Queen.

The Ray D'Arcy Show airs this Saturday on RTÉ One at 9.45pm.