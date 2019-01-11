Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

According to Met Eireann, it is set to turn windier over the weekend 'allowing a gradual transition to a more Atlantic type weather regime. However it will continue to be milder than average.

According to the Met Eireann forecast, it will be generally dry and breezy during Saturday but there will be a few light showers through the day. Westerly winds will be fresh and gusty and highest temperatures will range from 9 to 11 degrees. Mild and windy on Saturday night. Largely dry at first with just scattered patches of drizzle in parts of the west and north but a spell of more persistent rain and drizzle will push into northern and northwestern areas overnight. The rain will become lighter and patchier as it extends southwards, although it will be damp in many parts of the country by dawn. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts.

Met Eireann states that there will be a damp, cloudy and blustery start to Sunday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle clearing southwards follow by drier and somewhat brighter conditions, although, still a good deal of cloud overall. A few showers will affect the north Ulster coast. Afternoon highs will range from 7 to 11 degrees, with the coldest temperatures in the north. Moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts.

On Sunday night the blustery northwesterly winds will gradually ease, falling off light overnight. It will be dry in most places with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees, with perhaps a touch of grass frost where cloud breaks occur.

Monday will start out mainly dry and bright, with the best of sunnier intervals in the east and south, but cloud will soon increasing from the Atlantic and patchy drizzle and mist will push into Atlantic coastal counties during the afternoon. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in light southwest breezes.