Fundraiser in aid of Midlands Simon Community to be held this Sunday

Mairead McGuinness MEP and first Vice-President of the European Parliament will be guest speaker on Sunday at a special Nollaig na mBan fundraising luncheon for Midlands Simon to be held at Glasson Country House Hotel and Golf Club in Athlone.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s event MEP McGuinness said this special event will raise funds for a very important cause in the Midlands where Simon is currently supporting 30 families, the majority of whom are single parent families led by women.

Altogether Simon works with more than 150 people at any one time in the Counties Westmeath, Longford, Offaly and Laois.

“The work of the Midlands Simon Community has been selected as an example of how best to support people who are homeless and who have mental health support needs in a project funded by the European Commission. The organisation is to be commended for this," McGuinness said.

“Human needs are often complex and it is critically important that the mental health side is looked after as part of the whole issue."

"She said credit was due to the many volunteers who are helping to make the event a success and to acknowledge the significance of Nollaig na mBan."

“Celebrating women’s role and accomplishments is important. 2018 marked the 100th anniversary since women achieved the right to vote. To young women today that may seem so far into the past as to be irrelevant to their lives today."

“However, it’s important to stop and remember, reflect, celebrate the achievements and look to the future. Such can help inspire positive change for the future, can encourage young women to perhaps aim higher and achieve the best they can be in their chosen roles,” she said.