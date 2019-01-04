Met Éireann weather forecast for this weekend

It is going to be another mixed weekend on the weather front with some sunny spells, cloud, frost and light rain, according to Met Éireann.

Here is the Met Éireann weather forecast for the coming weekend:

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5:

Tonight (Friday) will be dry apart from an odd spot of mist or drizzle. Lows of 2 to 5 degrees but temperatures will be lower if cloud breaks for long periods. Light breezes. Largely dry and cloudy again on Saturday. Later in the afternoon and evening some light rain will develop along western Atlantic coasts. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

Sunday will be mostly dull or cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle, affecting parts of Leinster and Munster and later Connacht. Staying mainly dry in the North. Highest temperatures will be around 7 to 11 degrees in just light variable breezes. During Sunday night southwesterly winds will increase moderate to fresh. It will stay mostly cloudy with patchy rain or drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

Monday will be a breezy day as southwesterly winds increase fresh and gusty. Outbreaks of rain in the west will spread southeastwards during the afternoon. High temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. On Monday evening the rain will clear southeastwards. Fresh and gusty westerly winds will veer northwest and increase strong and gusty.