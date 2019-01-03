Massive Danish home retail store JYSK to open Midlands store

A Danish home retail brand similar to IKEA is coming to the Midlands as part of a major expansion to Ireland in 2019.

JYSK is now seeking staff for the first four shops it will open in Ireland, in Naas, Drogheda, Navan and the Midlands in Portlaoise.

JYSK plan to open 15 stores around Ireland in the next two years which it says will create 200 jobs.

The first store will open at Jigginstown, Naas, in early April.

Two further stores will open in Drogheda, Louth and Navan, Meath in May, and a fourth store will open in Portlaoise, Laois this summer.

It is seeking deputy store managers and sales advisors for permanent full-time jobs. It says salaries will be up to €35,000, with interviews to take place in January.

JYSK is an international retail chain that sells 'everything for the home', which is owned by the original founder, billionaire Lars Larsen.

The store was first opened in 1979, and today has more than 2,700 stores and 23,000 employees across 51 countries worldwide.

Jysk’s Ireland head of retail Roni Tuominen said the Irish market was a “very important” one, given the “prominent position the retail industry holds in the country”.

“As a company, we focus on entering a new market each year, and we are excited that 2019 is the year we bring our brand to Ireland,” he said.