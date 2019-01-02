Met Eireann weather forecast for the rest of the week and the weekend

According to Met Eireann, the predominantly settled conditions are set to continue in the coming days as high pressure continues to dominate the weather pattern.

Thursday will be another mainly dry day with just patchy drizzle but over the south and southeast there will be occasional outbreaks of rain. It will be misty, dull and cloudy but cloud will break to give a few bright or short sunny spells. Top temperatures will range from 5 degrees in the north to 10 degrees in the southwest. It will be dry with variable cloud amounts and clear spells. Lowest temperatures will range minus 1 to plus 4 degrees, with a risk of a ground frost under longer clearer periods in eastern and northern counties. Light south to southeast winds.

According to Met Eireann, Friday will be another mainly dry day although mostly cloudy conditions will prevail in southern and southwestern counties with the odd spot of drizzle possible. However the cloud will thin out elsewhere in the afternoon to produce sunny spells. Highest temperatures 5 to 9 degrees, coldest in Ulster. Winds mainly light southerly or southeasterly.

It will be chilly again on Friday night, especially in parts of the north and east with temperatures falling to between minus 1 and plus 3 degrees under clear spells with frost forming. Less cold under thicker cloud in the south and southwest with lows of 4 to 7 degrees. Winds mainly light southerly or southeasterly.

The national forecaster states it will be bright or sunny in the east and north to begin on Saturday, but cloudier conditions in the west and south will gradually extend to all parts by the afternoon. Most places will be dry with just isolated drizzle patches. Top temperatures 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes. Mostly cloudy on Saturday night. Current indications suggest scattered light rain or drizzle may edge into western and northwestern coastal counties from the Atlantic overnight on Saturday with lows of 2 to 6 degrees in light southerly or variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, there is still some uncertainty with regard to Sunday's forecast at this stage, but the current guidance points to mostly cloudy and damp conditions in the north and west with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Drier conditions look likely to prevail further south. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees.