REVEALED: The top ten best selling cars in Ireland in 2018!

Official statistics released today by the Society of the Irish Motor Industry reveal the top selling cars in Ireland in 2018.

Top of the pile is the Hyundai Tucson at 4,026 vehicles sold followed closely by the Nissan Qashqai which sold 4,004 units in 2018. Rounding out the top three was the Ford Focus which sold 3,777 units.

The Top Ten best selling cars in Ireland for 2018 were:

1: HYUNDAI TUCSON

2: NISSAN QASHQAI

3: FORD FOCUS

4: VOLKSWAGEN GOLF

5: SKODA OCTAVIA

6: VOLKSWAGEN TIGUAN

7: KIA SPORTAGE

8: TOYOTA YARIS

9: FORD FIESTA

10: TOYOTA C-HR

The Top Ten best selling brands in Ireland for 2018 were:

1: VOLKSWAGEN

2: TOYOTA

3: HYUNDAI

4: FORD

5: NISSAN

6: SKODA

7: KIA

8: RENAULT

9: PEUGEOT

10: AUDI