Met Eireann weather forecast for Christmas Day

According to Met Eireann, Christmas Day is set to be very mild with some sunny spells.

It will be rather cloudy and misty overall, but some bright or short sunny spells too and dry apart from well scattered patches of drizzle and fog. Temperatures will reach highs of 11 to 13 degrees during the day.

In the evening, some persistent rain is set to push into western coastal areas. Mild and misty overnight but with some persistent rain in northwest coastal areas. It will be drier elsewhere with just scattered patches of drizzle and fog. Lows of 9 or 10 degrees.