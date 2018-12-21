Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

According to Met Eireann, the weather for the coming days will be generally mild but often cloudy and misty with some rain at times.

Saturday morning will be dry and bright in many areas, with sunny spells, but scattered showers will occur, most of them in parts of west Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. These showers will become confined mainly to west and northwest coastal counties in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures 7 to 11 degress, in moderate west to southwest breezes. A spell of persistent and heavier rain will develop along west and southwest coasts in the late evening or early night.

According to Met Eireann, there will be some mist and fog overnight on Saturday night. Cool over Ulster, with some frost for a time but mild elsewhere. After some dry, clear spells early on, rain will spread up from the southwest, turning heavy in places. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees but down to just 2 or 3 degrees in northern areas.

Cloudy and misty generally on Sunday with further rain, persistent and sometimes heavy and with some fog, but some dry spells too. Top temperatures 6 to 8 degrees, over the northern half of the country, with light easterly breezes, but 10 to 12 degrees, in more southern areas. The night will be cold over Ulster, with some frost and fog and lows close to zero. Mild elsewhere, with some mist, fog and rain, heavy along the south coast. Lowest temperatures 5 to 8 degrees.