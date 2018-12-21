Tonight's Euromillions jackpot is heading towards a massive €100 million

Tonight's Euromillions jackpot is heading towards a whopping €100 million.

The draw takes place at 7.30pm tonight Irish time. Ticket sales are expected to be brisk this evening and Euromillions can also be played on line.

An if you are lucky enough to walk away with that staggering jackpot, the National Lottery has compiled a list of some mega Christmas gifts a winner could splurge on for family and friends if their lucky numbers come up.

Rev it up for Dad

Rev Christmas up for your Dad and surprise him with a limited edition Maserati Ghibli S Q4. Only 100 of these cool wheels have been manufactured and it comes with a premium leather interior, lacquered trim and rain sensors! This will set you back €84,000.

Some luxury for your Mam!

Imagine your mothers delight on Christmas morning when you present her with a set of luxury Leontine linens! Custom made they include ultra-luxurious bed sheets, comforter covers, towels, pillow covers and dinner napkins. She is worth it at €30,000

Play ball with the kids

The teens in the house will adore the ultramodern G-1 Glass Pool Table – a must for any playroom! The 15 millimeter thick glass top is shock-proof, and the see-through pockets will allow the kids to see shots hit home from any angle. This will only put a small dint in the €85 million jackpot at €66,000.

Cool shades for a sibling

Your favourite brother or sister will rock it on any beach with a Christmas gift of Dolce and Gabbana's DG2027B sunglasses. With solid gold frames and diamond studded pieces these are the most expensive sunglasses in the world at €339,000

Don’t forget your best friend!

Make sure your best friend is smelling sweet this Christmas and whisk him or her off to Paris for a week of luxuriating consultations with Master Perfumer Olivier Creed, who will develop a unique scent suited to your pals tastes and physical traits. The end result? A set of gold-gilded atomizers featuring their special perfume or aftershave. All for €420,000

A luxury break for the one you love!

A Christmas morning voucher for one of Ireland’s most expensive hotels will be a winner for the one you love! The 5-star luxurious Ballyfin Resort Hotel in Co. Laois will go down well. A night in the Sir Christopher Coote suite will set you back €2,100