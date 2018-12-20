Guests revealed for this Friday's Late Late Show

Irish actor Colin Farrell leads a Late Late Show line-up including Bryan Dobson and Brendan Grace, with music from the Palestrina Choir.

While he is best known for his work on the silver screen, Colin Farrell also works closely with DEBRA Ireland, a charity providing support to patients and families living with the debilitating skin condition Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB). Colin and EB sufferer Emma Fogarty join Ryan Tubridy to discuss what it’s like to live with the condition, and how their friendship has blossomed through their work with the charity.

2018 was a tumultuous year for the Irish news agenda, with the Beast from the East, a heatwave, two referenda, a presidential campaign and Brexit negotiations dominating front pages and airwaves across the country. Morning Ireland presenter Bryan Dobson will be live in studio with Ryan to take a look back at some of the images which best represent the stand-out news stories of 2018.

With the festivities creeping ever closer, Ryan will be getting some last minute Christmas tips from some of Ireland’s food and drink experts. Currabinny's James Kavanagh and William Murray will be sharing recipes for dishes to serve alongside your turkey; we’ll have a master brewer from the Artisan Brew Academy in Dublin to explain how you can brew your own beer, and Christmas ham is front and centre as we chat with pig farmer Ivan Belton and butcher Clive Clarke.

In 2016, Derek O’Connor lost his wife Maeve to bowel cancer, leaving him and their three children to navigate the world without her. Derek joins Ryan to chat about grief and dealing with the death of his wife in the run up to Christmas.

Ryan will also be joined by Brendan Grace for a look back at his career to date as he nears fifty years in showbiz, and there’ll be music from the Palestrina Choir, and John Gibbons featuring Nina Nesbitt.

The Late Late Show is on RTÉ One, Friday, December 21st at 9.35pm.