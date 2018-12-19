Offaly Traveller Movement working in partnership with Athlone IT research project

At the recent Parenting and Family Studies Alliance conference hosted at Athlone Institute of Technology, postgraduate researcher, Pauline Clarke Orohoe, and, Sarah McDonagh, Peer Community Health Worker with Offaly Traveller Movement, highlighted the importance of close knit families, parenting and child-rearing, within the Traveller community.

Both drew attention to extended social networks and a respect for older generations, which are key characteristics of the Traveller culture.

A graduate of Athlone Institute of Technology’s, BA (Hons) in Applied Social Studies (Social Care) programme, Pauline is presently studying for an MA in Applied Social Studies (Social Care).

The purpose of her research is to examine how Traveller parenting values, attitudes and practices are socially constructed, as well as to determine Traveller perspectives on how Traveller parenting can be best supported.

The research is being carried out in partnership with Offaly Traveller Movement. Offaly is the case study site for her research. Peer Community Health Workers in Offaly Traveller Movement, who are themselves Travellers, are centrally involved in all stages of the design and carrying out of the research. Peer Community Health Workers deliver outreach health promotion initiatives to Travellers within their own community.

Prior to starting this research, Pauline already had an interest in parenting support through her work with the Barnardos Family Support Project, which she currently manages in Mullingar.

“I work with children in the context of their family, friends, community and environment to help build their resilience. This is done by focusing on their social, emotional, physical and educational development. Through my work with families, I work with parents to strengthen their parenting skills, improve their relationship with their child and enable them to meet their child’s needs,” she said.

She emphasised, “I feel privileged to have the opportunity to be part of this research project. Traveller culture is characterised by close family connections, where children and family life are held in high esteem. The Peer Community Health Workers of Offaly Traveller Movement have been an invaluable source of support and knowledge throughout. The Traveller parents involved in the research welcomed me into their homes and willingly shared their experiences of child-rearing. This has allowed me to gain an insight into Traveller family life, and the strengths and challenges of rearing children as a Traveller parent.”

The Peer Community Health Workers with Offaly Traveller Movement, in particular, Sarah McDonagh, have been instrumental in informing Pauline’s perspective. Sarah has worked as a Peer Community Health Worker for over 19 years. In a statement from the Peer Community Health Workers, they stated that “we feel that this research was Traveller led, from start to finish and that staff at AIT have an understanding of and are mindful of Traveller culture. It’s very important to acknowledge Traveller culture and the value that we place on parenting our children. Once upon a time, Traveller children had to fit in with the settled community, in schools and everywhere else. Now, Traveller children can be themselves and be proud of who they are. We hope that this research will highlight some of the positive aspects of parenting and how we impart our culture to our children.”

Pauline’s research supervisor, Dr Ashling Jackson, who is a Senior Lecturer in the Dept. of Social Sciences at Athlone Institute of Technology and joint Editor of the Irish Journal of Applied Social Studies, has worked extensively with groups experiencing social disadvantage in community settings, including the Traveller community.

She highlighted that there is a long standing and very positive relationship between Offaly Traveller Movement and Athlone Institute of Technology.

"This research further consolidates that. Travellers, through Offaly Traveller Movement, are the principal stakeholders in the research, from idea inception, right through to research completion. It is anticipated that the findings will be used by Social Care Workers and those working with Traveller parents and families to inform professional practice.”

Earlier this year, Pauline was awarded an Irish Association of Social Care Educators (IASCE) National Postgraduate Bursary Award, in recognition of the contribution that this research will make to the teaching and practice of social care work. Social Care Workers plan and provide professional care, protection, and advocacy in partnership with vulnerable individuals and groups who experience marginalisation, disadvantage or special needs. Principles of social justice and human rights are central to the practice of Social Care Workers.

The Parenting and Family Studies Alliance is a collaboration between Athlone Institute of Technology, Institute of Technology Tralee and Carlow Institute of Technology, Ireland. It was set up to promote and facilitate critical inquiry into the changing nature of parenting and family life in modern society.