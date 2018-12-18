Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

According to Met Eireann, we in for for more unsettled weather in the coming days with sunny spells and showers in the coming days followed by more prolonged spells of rain on the way later in the week.

Tuesday night will see some further well scattered showers early, but overall dry with long clear spells. However the showers will become heavy and frequent later in the west, and there will be some local frost under clearer skies. Cold, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will be cool and blustery with sunny spells and scattered rain and hail showers, prolonged at times across Atlantic counties with some heavy thundery bursts likely. Feeling cold, with highs of only 6 to 9 degrees, in fresh and gusty southwest winds, stronger near coasts.

Thursday will see scattered showers with some sunny spells. The showers will be heavy and more frequent in the northwest and north with the risk of the odd thundery downpour at first, but showers will ease and clear southeastwards later in the day. Top temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with the fresh westerly winds gradually easing.

Met Eireann states that during Thursday evening and night, a spell of heavy rain is expected to move northeastwards over the country along with gusty southeast winds.

The rain will clear the Ulster coast on Friday morning and it will be bright and blustery for a time with sunny spells but further heavy showers or longer spells of rain will develop during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures around 8 to 10 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to remain similar over the weekend and it looks like staying unsettled with rain at times in moderate or fresh southwesterly breezes, stronger around coasts.