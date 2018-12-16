Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, there will be considerable rain and strong winds around early in the week with the possibility of spot flooding, hail and thunder in places.

The national forecaster states that it will become increasingly windy on Monday. Outbreaks of rain and drizzle in west and south at first, spreading elsewhere during the morning. Rain will turn heavy and persistent in Connacht, west Munster and west Ulster later in the day, with a risk of spot flooding. Afternoon highs of 9 to 12 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, with gales developing near Atlantic coasts by the afternoon.

Further heavy rain in the western areas on Monday night will spread slowly eastwards to all areas accompanied by strong winds with coastal gales or strong gales. Spot flooding likely. A mild night, with overnight minima of 8 to 11 degrees, lowering to 6 or 7 degrees in Atlantic coastal counties in the morning. Strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds will transfer eastwards overnight with southwesterly winds decreasing moderate to fresh in the west.

Met Eireann states that Tuesday will start out wet in all parts, with surface flooding on some roads. Widespread heavy rain will gradually give way to clearer, brighter and more showery conditions extending from the west through the morning and early afternoon. Some of those showers will be heavy and with a risk of hail and thunder near the coasts. Turning cool in the clearance, with afternoon highs around 7 to 9 degrees. Strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds over the eastern half of the country will gradually abate through the morning, veering moderate westerly with the clearance of the rain. Cold with clear spells and scattered heavy showers on Tuesday night, the showers mainly affecting western and southern coastal counties. South to southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty near coasts. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, coldest in the east and north with a patchy frost possible.

According to Met Eireann there will be a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered blustery showers on Wednesday. The showers will likely be heaviest in Atlantic coastal counties, with a risk of hail and thunder there. Afternoon highs of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly moderate south to southwest winds, but strong and gusty near western and southern coasts. Clear spells and scattered heavy showers for Wednesday night. Winds veering southwest to west and continuing strong and gusty on western and southern coasts. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees with some frost possible in the east.

Thursday looks set to be another day of sunshine and showers with the risk of hail and thunder gradually diminishing. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees. Fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds will veering westerly in the afternoon and moderate.

The national forecaster states that current indications for Friday suggest another spell of rain may move up over the country from the southwest followed by showery conditions over the weekend with low pressure situated to the northwest.