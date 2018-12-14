Tullamore Lions Club continue their Christmas Food appeal this weekend
Tullamore Lions Club will continue its annual Christmas Food Appeal this weekend.
The organisation were set up in Dunnes Stores last weekend and this coming weekend (December 15 & 16), members of the club will be collection in Tesco in Tullamore. They are looking for donations of non-perishable food.
For the rest of today (Friday) up to 5pm, drop offs can also be made in Colton Motors, Tullamore Hardware and Walsh Superstore.
