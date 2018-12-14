An Bord Pleanala gives planning go ahead for 20 new houses in Tullamore

An Bord Pleanala has decided to overturn a decision of Offaly County Council to deny permission to a 20-house development on the Daingean Road in Tullamore.

James Spollen Ltd had lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala after Offaly County Council refused permission earlier this year on a number of grounds.

Permission had been sought to build the 20 houses, including 12 two-storey dormer semi-detached properties, one detached two-storey dormer and seven terraced two-storey dormer houses at Daingean Road, Puttaghaun, Tullamore but it was refused by the local authority.

The Offaly planner's report cited "the substandard design of the houses" as the reason permission was refused.

The original decision pointed to design features such as "the lack of chimney features throughout the development, the haphazard gable elevations facing open space, the use of brick finishes as an overall external finish which is not used in the locality and the lack of sufficient variety in visual appearance along the proposed terrace given the narrow nature of the front elevations and the repetitive nature of the design."

The decision, therefore, concluded that the proposed development would be "injurious to the visual amenities of the area and therefore is not in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area."

After months of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has overturned that decision. In her report, the An Bord Pleanala inspector said, "I am recommending the Board grant this small-scale residential development in the town centre of Tullamore."

"I consider the design of the scheme to be acceptable and in keeping with the general pattern of neighbouring residential developments," she added.

She said the board should consider the fact that the development would be a planning gain to the area which is currently wasteland on a prime urban site.

Explaining her decision, the Inspector said, "having regard to the location and the residential zoning of the site in the current

development plan for the area, it is considered that the proposed development, subject to compliance with the conditions set out below, would not seriously injure the character of the area or the amenities of property in the vicinity and would be

acceptable in terms of traffic safety and convenience."

"The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area," she added. The conditions stated that the development be carried out "in accordance with the plans and particulars lodged with the application as amended by the further plans and particulars submitted to the planning authority on March 9."



