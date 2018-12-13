Fifth Offaly councillor announces shock resignation

A fifth sitting Offaly councillor has announced his intention not to contest the 2019 Local Elections.

Following in the footsteps of his Sinn Fein colleague Martin O'Reilly, Brendan Killeavy is the latest councillor to say goodbye to the chamber.

It follows similar announcements from Dervill Dolan, Noel Bourke and Tommy McKeigue.

Speaking about his decision, Killeavy said, "with work and family life taking priority for me, I can’t give the job 100% and have been struggling to balance everything for some time."

"Over the course of the last two years I have set up a small construction buisness and we are very busy with that," he added.

"I want to thank everyone for all the support over the last 10 years. I had some great times on the council battling and fighting for people on issues and the whole experience was a real eye opener to politics, our community and dealing with people in general."

"A lot of people from all walks of life have been very good to me over the years and I am forever grateful. There are too many to mention."

"I also think about all the people I got to know over the years who are no longer with us, people who I represented and worked with."

"It’s nice to think back and remember those people. We lost some real characters around town," Brendan added.

"I’d like to think I made a difference to people’s lives and maybe in years to come I might venture back into local politics. Who knows what life will bring?"

Brendan will finish his role with the Council officially next May.