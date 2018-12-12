Man jailed for assault with a golf club on Laois-Offaly border

A Portarlington man has been given an eight-month jail sentence for assaulting another man with a golf club.

Before Portlaoise District Court last week was Henry Kerry (40), 15 Slí na Móna, Portarlington, charged with offences including assault causing harm; possession of a golf club; possession of a piece of wood; and possession of an axe during the course of a dispute, at Edenderry Road, Portarlington, on June 24, 2017.

The matter was previously adjourned for a victim impact statement, but at a recent sitting of Portlaoise District Court, Sgt Jason Hughes gave evidence that the injured party did not want to make a statement.

Defence, Mr Philip Meagher said the victim and the accused had been in contact since then and shook hands, meaning there was no ill will between them.

Mr Meagher said the accused had completed an anger management course and was on a lot of medication for anxiety and depression.

Mr Meagher also said the accused had an additional €400 compensation to offer. The accused had previously paid €100, bringing the total compensation paid to €500, said defence.

Judge Catherine Staines said the accused had assaulted the injured party with a golf club and also punched him.

She said this was an extremely serious assault and the accused already had a previous conviction for assault.

Sgt Hughes confirmed that this was for assault causing harm in 2011.

For assault causing harm, Judge Staines imposed eight months in prison, with recognisance fixed in the event of an appeal.

Other charges against the accused were taken into consideration.