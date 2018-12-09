Christmas traffic chaos as man stabbed on Dublin's quays

Christmas shoppers from all over the country have been caught up in traffic chaos in Dublin City this Sunday evening following a stabbing on the quays.

Gardaí in Pearse Street are appealing for witnesses following the stabbing incident on Essex Quay.

At approximately 4:40pm a man in his late 20s sustained apparent stab wounds during an incident on Essex Quay.

He was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel and taken to St James’s Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

A man and woman both in their 20s were arrested Gardaí at the scene.

They are currently detained under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Pearese Street Garda Station. They can be held for 24 hours.

The scene in currently preserved for technical examination and Essex Quay is closed to traffic.

Garda units are currently on the south quays managing traffic. (Traffic updates will be provided on @gardatraffic)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Pearse Street Garda Station 01-6669000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.